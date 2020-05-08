A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has worked with 100+ companies in the healthcare manufacturing industry across the globe. Our expertise in the field of market research enables us to offer tailored solutions that empower healthcare industry leaders to gauge how prepared and well-positioned they are for the future. Request a free brochure to learn more about our solutions portfolio.

"Several challenges must be overcome to make electronic health records more integrated, including endless customization, vendor market share protection, health system market share protection, and technological factors," says a market research expert at Infiniti Research.

The proliferation of diagnostics and screening tests in the United States has generated massive amounts of patient data. To effectively store and manage these mounting volumes of data, the US health systems have invested over $20 billion in electronic health records (EHR systems) over the past decade. Based on the data from our healthcare market intelligence, over 85% of healthcare providers and physicians in the United States had access to EHR systems by the end of 2017. Although electronic medical records are poised to revolutionize patient care by putting patient information at the doctor's fingertips, not all physicians are content with its implementation. Physicians often find themselves caught up in data entry with limited time for patient interactions. Moreover, electronic health records are currently far from being the panacea of patient safety and operational efficiency that they were expected to be. However, as electronic health records system matures, we can expect the future of electronic health records to live up to their potential in the long run.

In this article, we outline the key challenges that EHR systems must overcome:

Siloed systems: Prior to the implementation of electronic health records in the US, healthcare providers and patients were unable to effectively follow patient in time and space. Furthermore, such siloed systems added on to the hospital expenditure and wastage of physician time, restricting the provision for a better quality of care. EHR systems have the potential to mobilize hospital's resources and enhance the overall patient outcome. But a major challenge of EHR systems is that various vendors had separately developed systems with different data formatting, making it difficult to share patient records between hospitals, physicians and external testing labs. This also makes it challenging to use data collected by patient monitoring devices. The Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) draft standard is trying to develop a standard for storing and transmitting data across healthcare organizations. And this is now being widely accepted by vendors of electronic health records systems. The recent regulations proposed by the IS government health insurance plan might soon make FHIR mandatory for electronic health records.

Reducing physician's data entry work: Natural language processing is a great way to reduce the time spent on data entry work for physicians and facilitates them to allot more time to patients. However, this comes with its own set of challenges. Firstly, the clarity of the output will largely depend on the physician's way with words. This could hamper the reliability of the report. Secondly, with such technology, patient privacy is at stake. Although countries like the US and UK have strong medical data privacy regulations, especially in the case of data transmission, we still come across data breach instances. Such breaches can lead to healthcare fraud especially in the case of medical insurance.

