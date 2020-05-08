Tetra Bio-Pharma Engages energi PR as its Public Relations Firm

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2020 / Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX-V:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development, is pleased to announce that it has engaged energi PR Inc. as its public relations firm, led by CEO, Carol Levine a seasoned public relations professional. The firm will concentrate on the implementation of a communication strategy including media relations, virtual town halls, social media and corporate communications.

"I am very pleased and excited to engage energi PR as our public relations firm. They excel at corporate communications and building media relationships and do so with a solid understanding of Tetra's culture and mission. I have worked with Carol for the last 15 years and she has always demonstrated excellent leadership at media outreach and issues management, and where we benefited from clear guidance in the past, this experience was a critical factor for Tetra when appointing them for our PR strategy." stated Steeve Néron, Chief Operating Officer at Tetra.

The agreement with energi PR was effective May 1, 2020 for a term of 6 months. energi PR will be paid fees of $8,000 per month for its services. energi PR will complement Alpha Bronze efforts, while Alpha Bronze will focus on investor's relations, energi PR will concentrate on media relations and corporate communications.

About energi PR Inc.

energi PR Inc. is an independently owned PR consulting agency providing world-class insights, local market knowledge, strategy and implementation through public relations and integrated social and digital marketing communications. Celebrating its' 30th anniversary this year, the firm specializes in consumer health and medical science communications having represented some of the worlds most recognized consumer and pharmaceutical brands across a range of therapeutic categories including oncology, vision health, pain and immune-mediated diseases. In 2014 they were pioneers in talking about cannabinoids to mainstream media. energi PR, with offices in Toronto and Montreal, is the sole Canadian affiliate of GLOBALHealthPR, the largest independent medical communications agency partnership in the world with more than 40 offices on six continents. For more information visit: www.energipr.com

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX-V:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved, and FDA reviewed and approved, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. The Company has several subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant-based elements. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com

Forward-looking statements

