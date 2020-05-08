Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2020) - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (FSE: INEN) (the "Company") announces that it has increased its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") (see news release dated April 13, 2020) from 10,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") to 15,000,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $750,000.

All other terms and conditions of the Private Placement, as previously announced, will remain the same and the Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX-V.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Paul Cowley"

President and CEO

For further information, please contact Paul Cowley: (604) 340-7711 Website: indigoexploration.com

