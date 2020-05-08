Körber Launches Free Solution for Supply Chain Resiliency and Safety in Light of COVID-19

Solution strategically tracks associates, devices, equipment, locations, and orders

HAMBURG, Germany, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Körber, the global supply chain technology leader from software to materials handling automation, today announces the availability of Körber InSight Contact Tracer to mitigate and handle the impact of coronavirus in distribution operations. Contact Tracer tracks the locations of people, devices, orders and the corresponding use of equipment throughout the warehouse - protecting workers and operations.

"We're in unprecedented times due to COVID-19," said Sean Elliott, chief technology officer for Körber Supply Chain - Software. "Now more than ever businesses need a partner that understands their unique supply chain complexities. At Körber, we're first and foremost your ally, creating highly-tailored solutions to meet your needs today and beyond. This includes advanced software solutions to assess risk for your supply chain and staff and helping you continue to meet consumer demands."

More products, suppliers, distribution channels and heightening consumer expectations already make supply chains more complex by the day. Combine this with supply chain continuity in light of the recent pandemic, this complexity increases exponentially. Contact Tracer overcomes this.

Contact Tracer uniquely works with data from the warehouse management system (WMS) to monitor the potential movement of coronavirus. This can be adjusted per each company's unique needs. Examples include tracking the cycle of events and locations of an employee, devices (headsets, scanners, radios), equipment (pallet jacks, clamp truck, forklifts, carts) and inbound and outbound orders throughout the warehouse - narrowed to a specific timeframe. Additionally, companies have the insights to inform customers about any possible exposure to the contents of their orders.

Previously requiring extensive manual research of hundreds of interactions, supply chain professionals can now instantly assess who, what, when and where is potentially impacted. The result is a simplified means to detect direct and indirect exposure to coronavirus and determine low to high-risk scenarios for warehouse products and people.

The Körber Business Area Supply Chain is part of the international technology group Körber. This consists of Aberle, Aberle Software, Cirrus Logistics, Cohesio Group, Consoveyo, DMLogic, HighJump, inconso, Otimis, Langhammer, Riantics and Voiteq. Körber is home to more than 2,300 professionals and nearly 100 strategic partners across the globe dedicated to advancing supply chains. With 30+ years of experience, Körber already has proven success with thousands of companies worldwide.

Contact Tracer is now available for Körber Warehouse Management Systems worldwide.

