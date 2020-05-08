Inshot Media: Entrepreneurs To Follow in 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2020 / Every entrepreneur has a story. And their perspective is part of what helped them learn from their experiences and transform them into a tale of success. You can find gems in their journey and get entrepreneurial advice to help you make smarter business decisions that accelerate your career. Follow these diverse entrepreneurs in 2020 and get inspired to take the right risks:

Kash-Wayne Campbell

Real estate broker. Investor. Mentor. Kash-Wayne Campbell's (@Iamkashwayne) real estate career began in 2013, but he has already hit triples. By 2019, Kash-Wayne built a team of more than 150 real estate agents. His philosophy is to give back-to the community and his mentees. His passion for being an educator on real estate strategy is evident on his YouTube channel and podcast. Follow him in 2020 as he challenges himself to sell more properties and expand his team and guides others in defining the path to their real estate career. www.kashwaynecampbell.com

Nicole London

Nicole London is a real estate broker and mentor whose career ignited after she experienced a bad real estate transaction as a consumer. A high-ranking producer, Nicole is among the top 1% in the office and company-wide-and in the top 15% in Atlanta. Watch for the midsummer 2020 debut of Nicole's brokerage, Maximum One Elite Realty. Her intent is clear: to help people create and build wealth through real estate and provide high-touch customized service. Start watching Nicole now (@atlantaeliterealestate) and learn from her entrepreneurial talent as she accelerates through 2020.

Jennifer Lopes

Jennifer Lopes (@lopesnjen) is the founder and CEO of Total Tax Financial, a tax and bookkeeping firm delivering modern tax-saving strategies for small and startup businesses. Total Tax Financial offers more than just financial reports. It helps companies understand the tangible and intangible factors that drive high performance while giving business owners more time to focus on what truly matters. Jennifer is a strong advocate for female entrepreneurship. Her passion for innovation and technology above a traditional accounting system helps the modern-day woman in business to skyrocket. Visit www.totaltaxfinancial.com.

Karla Bennaton

Karla Bennaton (@creditkarla) was a full-time teacher in Miami and had several part-time hustles. But she wanted more out of life than a 9-to-5 full-time job and three part-time jobs. She quit her full-time job in 2018 and decided to pursue entrepreneurship. Karla established her business and dedicated herself to empowering and changing lives through education and financial literacy. She specializes in credit restoration, credit building, and financial planning. Connect with Karla (@creditkarla) on Instagram and Facebook.

Rajeev Brown

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, and currently residing in Miami, Florida, Rajeev Brown (@prince_rajeev) is an entrepreneur and innovator. For the past 14 years, he's ranked as a top producer in the direct sales industry providing home essential services and financial literacy. He's embarking on a venture that lets consumers experience potential purchases before payment. Imagine watching your favorite sports game from the sidelines, traveling the world, or watching an IMAX movie-all from the comfort of your home. Follow Rajeev as he disrupts the realms of virtual and augmented reality.

