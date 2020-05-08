Next Level Brand: Here's How Sekip Hardal is Innovating Business between Turkey and the U.S. with Manhattan Global Consulting

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2020 / The U.S. infrastructure is built upon the deals that the country makes with other countries worldwide. Meet the man innovating business between the U.S. and Turkey: Sekip Hardal. Sekip is a highly sought after international businessman, Immigration and Sports Lawyer, and serial entrepreneur. He's been elected as the U.S. representative for the TABA-AmCham (Turkish-American Business Association of the American Chamber of Commerce), a feat that's impressive in its own standard. TABA-AmCham's president, Mr. Ali Osman Akat, has also been an important factor promoting the development of business relations between Turkey and the U.S. and a supporter of Manhattan Global Consulting, Sekip's own business consulting firm.

Over the past two years, Sekip has built a name for himself after being a business consultant for Turkish businessmen who have invested over $20 million in the U.S. Through the business acuity and network he accumulated over the past 20 years, here's how Sekip plans to innovate business between the U.S. and Turkey.

Manhattan Citizen's Role in The U.S.

Manhattan Global Consulting, also known as "Manhattan Citizen," is a U.S.-based company that facilitates investing and lucrative business opportunities between Turkey and the United States. At the moment of the 2020 COVID-19 crisis, Manhattan Citizen has shifted gears into facilitating the export of supplies into the U.S. from foreign investors and exporters. Given that most exporters are not proficient in the English language or the U.S. compliance codes, and considering that the FDA and EPA often require a U.S. agent between foreign exporters to register their products, Manhattan Citizen is serving as a bridge between these entities.

On top of boosting the export economy, Manhattan Citizen is also able to assist the exporters with company registration, banking, accounting, and compliance needs. Through their legal counseling services, Manhattan Citizen and Sekip are ready to help exporters locate U.S. attorneys to work with on immigration, contracts, real estate, and corporate law.

The Key Issues Manhattan Citizen is Tackling

Manhattan Citizen recognizes the need for guidance between Turkish and American businesses for exporters to successfully facilitate trade with the U.S. and helps the Turkish businessmen understand the U.S. customs and regulatory requirements.

During the outbreak of COVID-19, there has been an increase in the Turkish exports of medical supplies such as masks, sanitizers, and gowns to fight the pandemic. Some of those products needed to be registered with the FDA and other government authorities. Many of the exporters Manhattan Citizen helps do not have the know-how or a U.S. office to help them meet the requirements. This is where Manhattan Citizen has stepped in and helped solve problems before they arose in many cases.

Recently, another area of expertise Manhattan Citizen carries has been helping businesses apply for government funding. This has quickly been beneficial to foreign and domestic small businesses applying for SBA loans, which have been a lifeline for saving jobs and keeping supply chains alive.

Manhattan Citizen works with businesses of all sizes and tries to play its part in helping small and mid-size companies stay afloat during these trying times.

The Future for Manhattan Global Consulting

In today's competitive business environment, companies that want to have a global presence face complex challenges. Manhattan Global focuses on remedying these challenges and amplifying the ideas of entrepreneurs to help them reach their goals. Manhattan Global aims to increase the trade volume between Turkey and the U.S. and fuel economic growth in both countries. By doubling down on expansion, Manhattan Global and Sekip Hardal plan on looking beyond borders and building a worldwide network while also being a source of inspiration for advancing business all over the world.

