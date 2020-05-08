Rebel Capital 2.0 Corp. Enters into Amending Agreement with Alzex Biomedical Group Inc.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2020 / Rebel Capital 2.0 Corp. ("Rebel" or the "Corporation") provides an update on the previously announced transaction whereby Rebel expects to complete a business combination with Alzex Biomedical Group Inc. ("Alzex") pursuant to a definitive agreement dated January 3, 2020 between Rebel and Alzex (the "Definitive Agreement") that, if completed, would constitute Rebel's "Qualifying Transaction" (as such term is defined in TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies) (the "Transaction").

Pursuant to an amending agreement dated May 7, 2020 (with effect as and from March 31, 2020) to the Definitive Agreement, the parties to the Definitive Agreement have agreed to extend the outside date for the closing date of the Transaction to September 15, 2020. This amendment allows additional time for Rebel and Alzex to complete material elements of the Definite Agreement required in order to complete the proposed Qualifying Transaction.

Further information regarding the Transaction is provided in Rebel's press releases dated September 30, 2019 and January 7, 2020 available under Rebel's profile on www.sedar.com.

About Rebel Capital 2.0 Corp

Rebel Capital is a capital pool company ("CPC") within the meaning of the policies of the TSXV that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. The board of directors of the Corporation consist of Charles MaLette, Doug Bachman and Lance Morginn. The officers of the Corporation are Charles MaLette (CEO), and Lance Morginn (CFO).

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions including, but not limited to, TSXV acceptance. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this Press Release.

For further information please contact:

Rebel Capital 2.0 Corp.:

Charles MaLette

Email: bud@coreprocesssolution.com

Telephone: (604) 428-5171

Alzex Bio Medical Inc.:

Fern Turner - Director

Email: fern@alzex.ca

SOURCE: Rebel Capital 2.0 Corp.

