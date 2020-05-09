StreamNet, Inc.: Legends of Classic Soul Concerts Introduces the World's First Soul Music Streaming Channel

Global Concert Promoters will be offered opportunities to enter deals

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2020 / StreamNet.TV has launched The Legends of Classic Soul Pay Per View Video on Demand streaming channel, available at legendsofclassicsoul.com The concert series presents 20 full-length concerts in HD of iconic artists. Featured performers include The Four Tops, The Whispers, The Dells, Main Ingredient featuring Cuba Gooding Sr, Harold Melvin's Blue Notes, The Chi-Lites, The Delfonics, Blue Magic, Ray, Goodman, & Brown, Enchantment, The Temptations Review featuring Dennis Edwards, The Dramatics, The Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston & Blue Lovett, Confunkshun, Slave featuring Drac, The Floaters, The Coasters, and Melba Moore featuring Freddie Jackson.

Darryl Payne. CEO, says, "I am thrilled knowing we are the first company in the world to offer Motown R&B Classic Soul Concerts as a Video on Demand Pay Per View Channel. The world is hunkered down because of Covid-19. I could not think of a better way to help take citizens' minds off the tragic events taken place globally. I would love to enter conversations with concert promoters to help take this concept around the world. We could very well be unable to attend live concerts for the next 12 to 18 months until there is a vaccine."

Motown and soul concert music lovers can get started for only $ 5.99 for unlimited 30-day viewing. The customer also has the option to order all 20 concerts for just $ 99.99 with a savings of $25.00. All the artists served as co-producers on their video concert performance. The Legends of Classic Soul was started in 2004. Music streaming platform sales are expected to generate record numbers in the coming years, according to many experts.?

StreamNet, Inc. purchased the master tapes to 150 unreleased pop concerts by many big superstars. On Tour aired an unprecedented 52 shows in 1997. The PBS TV shows featured each artist performing three songs. Full-length concerts were recorded of Sting, Meatloaf, Ozzy Osbourne, Lenny Kravitz, Busta Rhymes, Lou Reed, The Cure, Devo, Hot Tuna, Dennis Brown, Bad Religion, Joan Osborne, Goo Goo Dolls, Bruce Hornsby, Indigo Girls, Smashing Pumpkins, No Doubt, Common Sense, Vic Chestnutt, White Zombie, Big Mountain, A Tribe Called Quest, Tears For Fears, The Fugees and Cypress Hill are some of the many artists in this legendary concert series. Many live linear concert channels will be added shortly.

StreamNetTV expects to compete with Amazon Prime Video, Apple's Streaming Service, Hulu, Netflix, YouTube TV, and others on the SVOD (Streaming Video On Demand) market. In addition, the company intends to offer more live TV channels than its competitors at more affordable subscription prices. The testing of live channels streaming is expected to start very soon. After the testing is completed, the premiere roll out launch of various channels will commence. Also, access to Pay Per View Live Concert Events will be the first of its kind. StreamNetTV's custom apps will be available on many devices.

Introductory monthly Streaming Packages may start at $9.99 to $19.99 per subscriber. Premium Packages will be available at higher prices. All subscriptions come with a 7 DAY FREE TRIAL. The company expects that, over time, it will be able to secure millions of domestic and international monthly subscribers.

Darryl Payne, StreamNetTV's CEO, has a career spanning 44 years as a music producer and label owner. He has accumulated an extensive library of more than 40,000 masters and television shows featuring the world's biggest entertainers. Mr. Payne's produced concerts are recognized around the globe. His catalogs are used by music companies and television networks that reach into millions of homes.

Legends of Classic Soul 60 TV Commercial https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XvNgs0IeL2_3XgSzgRAlQXNLq0f0Q2kf/view

Message from CEO Darryl Payne https://vimeo.com/414372469

