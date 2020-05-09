Bitcoin-QR-Code-Generator.io: All You Should Know About Bitcoin QR Code Generator

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2020 / At Bitcoin-QR-Code-Generator.io converting a bitcoin wallet sending or receiving address into a QR code format is a free and easy way of making or receiving payments. Many cryptocurrency wallets and apps support the scanning of QR codes.



What is a QR code?

A QR code (quick response code) is a type of matrix barcode created in Japan back in 1994 for the Japanese automotive industry. QR codes are a machine-readable label via optical scanning which contains information about just about anything you want.



Most QR codes today contain information about a website URL, identifier, address, etc. There are four types of standardized encodings used when generating QR codes (alphanumeric, byte or binary, numeric and kanji).



QR codes are made up of black squares that are arranged inside a square grid usually on a white background for better contrast when scanning. These codes can be read by devices such as a camera. The data read in these patterns are present horizontal and vertically.

Why use a Bitcoin QR Code Generator?

Today's projects in the cryptocurrency space have a pretty good incentive to facilitate crypto payments for their users. QR codes help make this process simple and reliable. All you need is a quick scan from the camera of your smartphone to acquire the sending or receiving address.



Bitcoin wallet addresses, as well as other types of cryptocurrencies, are made up of a series of letters and numbers that can be longer than 34 characters. This makes it very inconvenient to have to enter manually by hand each time you need to send or request a payment. So by using a Bitcoin QR code generator that long address can be turned into a QR code ready to scan quickly and easily.



What types of cryptocurrencies does Bitcoin QR Code Maker support for generating QR codes?

The following are the major cryptocurrency their app currently supports.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks; managing transactions and the issuing of bitcoins is carried out collectively by the network. Bitcoin is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Bitcoin and everyone can take part. Through many of its unique properties, Bitcoin allows exciting uses that could not be covered by any previous payment system.



Can I trust that my privacy is protected when using a Bitcoin QR Code Generator?

Bitcoin QR code generator creators assure that they respect your privacy. There are no logs or cookies on the platform. For further information about your privacy on their website visit the privacy policy page.



