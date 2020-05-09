Night Owls: Sun Yi accepted into Forbes Agency Council

Forbes Agency Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Successful Public Relations, Media Strategy, Creative, and Advertising Agencies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2020 / Sun Yi, Founder & Principal of Night Owls, an award-winning digital branding agency based in New York City, has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for owners of and executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.

Sun Yi was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Sun Yi into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Sun has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Sun will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"As someone who is passionate about creating and promoting content around personal branding, I am excited about being a part of the Forbes Council communities," said Sun Yi. "I believe my participation will lend a strong voice and strengthen our leadership role in helping authors, public speakers, and entrepreneurs connect with their audience through growing their personal brands."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT SUN YI

Sun Yi is the Founder & Principal of Night Owls, a digital branding agency headquartered in NYC, whose clients include include household names such as American Red Cross, Spotify, and Columbia University, who turn to the company for branding, website design, copywriting, and digital marketing. With over 20 years of experience working in digital branding, Sun has helped build brands go from virtual zero revenue to $1 billion. Sun has a passion for personal brands and has worked with bestselling authors as well as world-renowned public speakers and entrepreneurs. He also loves to help personal brands grow by creating content on Instagram. Visit instagram.com/sun.yi for to see his content.

