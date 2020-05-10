S&T: On the basis of the now available figures for the first quarter of 2020 and after analysis of the preliminary figures of the S&T Group, a leading supplier in Central and Eastern Europe of IT systems and services, for the month of April and the latest forecasts of the S&T Group members, the Management Board of S&T AG considers it likely that business development for the current financial year will exceed the previous year's level despite the Corona crisis: In 2020, revenues are expected to reach around Euro 1,150 mn and profitability around Euro 115 mn EBITDA. Both figures are approximately 3% above the 2019 financial year, which means that the S&T Group will continue on its profitable growth path despite the massive distortions in the global economy. Thus, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...