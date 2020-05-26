Avant Home Buyers: Avante Home Buyers Opens New Virginia Beach Location For Home Owners.

"Avant home buyers opens new location to help Virginia Beach homeowners sell with ease."

NORFOLK, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / Virginia Beach homeowners now have a better and more direct alternative to ensuring a smooth sale of their properties. Avante Home Buyers has recently opened a new location in Virginia Beach to assist homeowners in the area sell their house without the need to go through a real estate agent.

Selling a house is known to be an extremely stressful process. When selling a house, the biggest question is usually "how fast will my house sell?".

It may or may not take an extended period of time, and there is no telling what exactly could happen.

Selling a house on the open market means open houses, walk-throughs, making repairs, cleaning extensively, home staging, photos, landscaping upgrades, and inspections. And that all comes before getting into the negotiation process, concessions, and closing costs.

Avante Home Buyers is one of the few companies that buy houses and make selling a house, condo, or land very easy and straightforward. The real estate company has a reputation for taking care of every single detail and makes sure there is no need for middlemen, so you don't have to worry or wait.

Since most homeowners dread having to make repairs, clean, or stage a house, so they can get top dollar, Avante Home Buyers make it a point of service to buy a house just as it is.

The company is a straightforward house buying company that offers cash for houses in the Virginia Beach area. They buy houses with cash and avoid the stress and uncertainty that comes with bank financing.

Avante Home Buyers buys houses in any condition, no matter how many repairs are needed. In the words of the real estate company's management;

'If you need to sell your house for cash, you can trust that we'll treat you with respect. No lowball offers! We buy houses in Virginia Beach, and we are serious about buying your house quickly and for a fair price. You don't have to make any repairs, get any inspections, hire any agents, pay any fees, or pay any commissions.'

Avante Home Buyers has also put up necessary innovative precautions to ensure that homeowners can safely have their houses bought during the COVID-19 pandemic while still practicing social distancing.

Avante Home Buyers is here to help homeowners sell their house on their terms and get a fair offer on their home. Requesting an offer is easy, and their team is able to make a fair offer quickly.

About the Company

Avante Home Buyers is a real estate solutions company based out of Norfolk. We're a family-owned business and focus on helping homeowners like you find solutions for your problem, whether you're going through a foreclosure, can't sell your property, or just need to sell their house for all kinds of reasons.

Contact Name: Mike Brady

Company Name: Avant Home Buyers

Address: 6112 Joan Drive Norfolk, VA 23502 United States

Phone Number: (757) 530-5353

Email: info@avantehomebuyers.com

Website: https://www.avantehomebuyers.com/

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591433/Avante-Home-Buyers-Opens-New-Virginia-Beach-Location-For-Home-Owners