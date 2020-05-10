Reco Jefferson: Penn State Graduate Builds Seven-Figure Amazon Dropshipping Empire

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2020 / Penn State is one of the best universities in the United States. Its graduates go on to have respectable careers in all sorts of interesting fields and positions. Air Force veteran Reco Jefferson is one of those Penn State graduates. After he honorably served four years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force, Jefferson used his G.I. Bill to attend Penn State University. His interest was in the field of Information Science and Technology.

"I loved developing mobile applications and innovative new software," said Reco. "My job as a software engineer in the defense industry was fulfilling for a while, but my ambitions changed as I started to dive deeper into the world of e-commerce. I heard about other people making money online, and I figured with all of my computer knowledge and experience, why can't I do the same?"

Reco took a big risk and gave up his secure government job in order to become an online entrepreneur. It took him over ten years to learn everything there was to know about e-commerce and the best strategies for making money online. He sold items on the most common e-commerce platforms like Swappa, eBay, and Craigslist. But it was not enough for him.

"I was tired of hunting down free or inexpensive items to resell," said Reco. "I wanted my business to make money faster. Amazon provides the very best platform for drop shippers because it offers you customers and great deals on shipping costs. There is no better platform to use for flipping items on."

Reco turned his small-time dropshipping business into a seven-figure empire within six years. This has opened up new business opportunities for him as a business coach and mentor. People from all over the world seek Reco's help in learning the dropshipping business on Amazon.

"People call me the 'dropshipping terminator' because of the empire I have built around this business model," said Reco. "I am happy to teach other people the same strategies and lessons that I had to learn by teaching myself. Hopefully, other young entrepreneurs can get a faster start in this business, so they can build their own seven-figure empires someday too."

Reco never had a lot of money growing up. He was born in McComb, Mississippi and raised as a Southern Baptist. His appreciation for hard work and dedication was instilled in him at an early age and then later reinforced in the military as an airman. The discipline that he has acquired throughout his life allowed him to follow his dreams and make them come true.

"I believe you can achieve anything in life if you're willing to work hard and learn what you need to know to advance yourself," said Reco. "Even though I had to teach myself a lot about e-commerce, that doesn't mean other people have to do the same. If someone is interested in building an e-commerce business on Amazon, for instance, they can just access courses like mine and learn from someone who's already been through it and come out the other end successful."

To get to know more about Reco Jefferson, send an email at reco@roughnecks.co or give him a direct call on (1) 215-450-0301.

