Ascendancy Management Limited: How Tech is Changing the Face of Trading

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2020 / The Covid-19 outbreak has created fear and instability within global financial markets, leading many investors to seek stability, consistency and capital security amidst the turmoil. This can be seen in the rise in prices for safe-haven assets such as gold in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic as investors became increasingly risk adverse.

However, safe haven assets are not totally free of volatility which was evident in Gold prices briefly turning lower since the Covid-19 pandemic as investors scrambled to sell the tangible asset in a bid for cash to cover their losses on the stock market.

This has also led some investors to revisit the age-old concept of arbitrage trading, especially in this era where new technologies are able to solve much of the problems traditionally associated with conventional arbitrage.

One such system is the Advanced MetriXs AI Arbitrage System which is the proprietary cryptocurrency arbitrage trading system of Ascendancy Management Limited, an innovative firm that integrates sophisticated analytics and cutting-edge technologies into its financial investments, with its primary focus being complete transparency and maximum security.

Through the effective application of cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, Deep-learning and sophisticated algorithms, the Advanced MetriXs AI Arbitrage System is capable of carrying out arbitrage trades between 4 cryptocurrency trading pairs on one single exchange in real-time. The system is able to continuously upgrade itself, ensuring absolute precision when it comes to execution of trades, thereby eliminating the traditional problems of time-lag and costs which conventional arbitrage trading previously faced.

What makes it all the more exciting is that the system's AI technology, the Matrix Artificial Intelligence is able to execute arbitrage trades on major cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, whose massive trading volume ensures that there are no shortages of arbitrage opportunities 24/7.

But, the icing on the cake is how the company is applying blockchain technology in an innovative way to provide investors with an unprecedented level of security,transparency and safeguards when it comes to Capital Protection.

Ascendancy Management's use of Ethereum-based DAPPs and Smart Contracts to safeguard investors' funds throughout the entire trading process ensure the funds are totally secure, cannot be manipulated and can be verified at any point in time. This is something that is practically unheard of in the world of financial assets trading to date.

Ascendancy Management's new business model, which leverages on technology to provide stability, consistency, profitability and more importantly, capital protection is set to shake up the world of financial assets trading.

