Polytec Group: In the first quarter of 2020, consolidated sales of Polytec Group, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality plastic components, sales declined by 7.5% over the same period of the preceding year to stand at Euro 149.1 mn (Q1 2019: 161.3 mn). In the passenger cars and light commercial vehicles market area, which with a 69.4% (Q1 2019: 57.4%) share of total sales represents the strongest area within the group, sales in the first quarter of 2020 rose by 11.8% to Euro 103.4 mn (Q1 2019: 92.5 mn) and were thus markedly higher than those of the identical period of the previous year. This increase was due primarily to the additional sales revenues of Euro 12.6 mn generated by the initial consolidation on 1 September 2019 of the newly founded Polytec Car Styling ...

