BISHKEK, May 10. /TASS/. Another 71 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Kyrgyzstan in the past 24 hours, Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told reporters at a news conference in Bishkek on Sunday. "Another 71 coronavirus cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours in the country, while the total number is 1,002," he said, adding that "260 citizens continue receiving treatment, with four in serious condition." On March 25, Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbenkov declared a ...

