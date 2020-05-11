Nadim Zidan, CEO of Hollywood Stars Announced Full Shifting to Online Business In May 2020

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / Hollywood Stars, the successful Beauty Tourism Company in Dubai, announced the full shifting to online business In May 2020. Hollywood Stars was established 2014 in Dubai in the outbound medical tourism sector, with major focus on Beauty tourism, fitness adventure. In early 2020, the company won the 'Best Celebrity Management Agency 2019' from MEA MARKETS LONDON.

Nadim Zidan, CEO of the company addressed, "Since the founding of Hollywood Stars, we have paid close attention to market risks. The tourism market may be disturbed by many factors, which will have a great impact on the company's revenue. So we have been working on the risk control and business diversification strategy very early."

"We must develop flexible plans and be prepared for various risks. If our main business revenue declines, we can quickly launch alternative solutions. Sometimes, stopping losses in time is more important than making profits", said Zidan.

Zidan is now implementing the company's plan for 2020. This plan fully takes into account the impact of the current global virus pandemic. Zidan said: "We have to put more energy into online activities, which has always been part of our vision of the Hollywood Star. The company is currently developing very well and successfully eliminated the impact of the epidemic."

After winning 'Best Medical Tourism Agency' for the past two years, and 'Best Celebrity Management Agency 2019' from MEA MARKETS LONDON, Zidan still believes this success would have never happened without the trust of his clients, and the support of his family and close friends. "I will never forget the people who helped us when we started. So no matter what step the company has developed, we will remain grateful and maintain the highest service standards", Zidan explained.

About Nadim Zidan

Nadim Zidan has been in Dubai for 16 years. He was not yet graduated from the faculty of economics in Syria where he was doing his BBA, then decided to see his chances in Dubai. In 2014, shortly after winning 'Banker of the Year 2013" and earning his MBA of investment from Robert Kennedy (Swiss), Zidan established his own company Hollywood Stars and now the company is very successful.

