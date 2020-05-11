Oerlikon Metco Inc.: Oerlikon Metco Announces Launch of E-Commerce Site, myMetco.oerlikon.com

WESTBURY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / Oerlikon Metco, a global leading surface and materials solutions provider, strengthens their powerhouse position with the launch of myMetco, a webstore sales channel to provide their customers with a seamless purchasing experience and greater efficiencies.

myMetco is currently exclusive to the US market and features more than 40 industry standard Thermal Spray and Additive Manufacturing powders which will be expanded continually to bring a wider selection to customers. This site will feature a unique assortment of the most sought-after materials for their solutions with the same values that Oerlikon Metco is known for.

Customers will be able to benefit from:

Current product pricing and availability

Strong product search and compare capabilities

Free access to expert product technical support

Increase in efficiency with quick order and 24/7 shopping service

Easily tracked orders and order fulfillment online

"We at Oerlikon Metco are continuing to initiate new strategic methods focused around serving the domestic market with greater accessibility and service," said Richard Farbaniec, Vice President, Head of Sales - Americas. "The myMetco e-commerce site is our next step in this process. This has been a collaborative project our team has been working on for quite some time. With our focus to continue growing a long-lasting relationship with our consumers, collecting ideas from everybody surely made our new platform possible," continues Richard.

"Digital sales and online buyers are constantly growing year-by-year. It is important to everyone here at Oerlikon Metco that we continue to research and study industry trends to formulate a better customer experience to purchase our products," said Liana Vinokur, Director of Commercial Excellence for Oerlikon Metco.

For further information, please contact:

Karen Sender

Oerlikon Metco Manager, Marcom

T +1 516 338 2222

Karen.Sender@oerlikon.com

www.oerlikon.com/metco

About Oerlikon Metco

Oerlikon Metco enhances surfaces that bring benefits to customers through a uniquely broad range of surface technologies, equipment, materials, services, specialized machining services, and components. Surface technologies such as Thermal Spray and Laser Cladding improve the performance, efficiency and reliability of customer parts and systems. Oerlikon Metco serves industries such as aviation, power generation, automotive, oil & gas and other specialized markets via a dynamically growing network of more than 40 sites in EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. Oerlikon Metco, together with Oerlikon Balzers, and Oerlikon AM belong to the Surface Solutions Segment of the Switzerland-based Oerlikon Group (SIX:OERL).

