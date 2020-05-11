Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses acquired a company with an office building in Herentals for a logistics development project

Intervest acquired 100% of the shares of Gencor nv, a company with an office building and land position in Herentals adjacent to Intervest's existing properties, Herentals Logistics. This makes further development of the entire site possible. The acquisition price of the real estate property used to calculate the price of the shares amounts to approximately € 11 million.
