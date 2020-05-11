Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
11.05.20
08:05 Uhr
21,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2020 | 08:05
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses acquired a company with an office building in Herentals for a logistics development project

Intervest acquired 100% of the shares of Gencor nv, a company with an office building and land position in Herentals adjacent to Intervest's existing properties, Herentals Logistics. This makes further development of the entire site possible. The acquisition price of the real estate property used to calculate the price of the shares amounts to approximately € 11 million.

Attachment

  • Acquisition of a company (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/219c4fa4-bfcc-4e90-b77e-48ddf5abfa26)
Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.