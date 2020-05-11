DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / Major players in carbon nanotube market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the carbon nanotube market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.

To download free PDF brochure please go to https://www.lucintel.com/carbon-nanotube-leadership.aspx

Over the years, the level of demand for carbon nanotubes has increased in various end use industries due its superior properties such as high thermal and electrical conductivity, and high strength. Carbon nanotube is used for a variety of markets, such as energy, electrical & electronics, transportation, construction, and others and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15%. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for lithium ion batteries, growth in consumer electronics, and increasing demand for materials which provide superior chemical and mechanical properties.

Firms that produce carbon nanotube are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global carbon nanotube suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, "Lucintel Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Carbon Nanotube Suppliers". Using its proprietary research methodology, Lucintel has developed a comparative analysis tool, the 'Lucintel Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the carbon nanotube market and rates each carbon nanotube producer on two primary criteria as shown below:

1. Alignment with market opportunity

2. Ability to gain market share

In this research study, leading players such as Nanocyl SA, Arkema SA, Showa Denko, Toray, LG Chem., Nano-C/ Cnano Technology, SUSN Sinotech, and OCSiAl are analyzed and profiled based on various parameters such as target markets, product mapping, selling strategies, production capabilities, geographic footprint, financial, new product developments, market share, innovation, and other benchmarks. Some of the features of this research study are as follows:

Leadership and competitive analysis:

Product mapping of leading players

Benchmarking of financial strength of leading players

Leadership quadrant / strategic positioning of players Leaders Contenders Visionaries Specialists



Market shares of leading players in various regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Profiles of leading players in terms of below parameters:

Product positioning

Market positioning

Financial strength

Revenue breakdown by market segments

Revenue breakdown by regions

Organizational capabilities

Innovation and market leadership

Designed for the industry professionals, financial services firms, and users of carbon nanotube, this more than 140-pages report will enable you to understand competitive landscape of carbon nanotube market. It will allow you to determine which companies are better aligned with future market opportunities and which has the ability to gain additional market share. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

Related reports

Worldwide Antifreeze/Coolant Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/worldwide-antifreeze-coolant-competitive-analysis-and-leadership.aspx

Lucintel Leadership Quadrant of Bio-Plasticizer Suppliers - 2019:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/lucintel-leadership-quadrant-of-bio-plasticizer-2019.aspx

Lucintel Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Phase Change Material Suppliers:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/lucintel-leadership-quadrant-and-strategic-positioning-of-phase-change-material.aspx

Lucintel Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Polyimide Film Suppliers:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/lucintel-leadership-quadrant-and-strategic-positioning-of-polyimide-film.aspx

Waterproofing Admixture Suppliers Strategic Positioning and Leadership Quadrant:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/waterproofing-admixture-market-leadership-study.aspx

Magnesium Hydroxide Suppliers Strategic Positioning and Leadership Quadrant:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/magnesium-hydroxide-leadership.aspx

Superfine Talc Suppliers Strategic Positioning and Leadership Quadrant:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/superfine-talc-leadership.aspx

Specialty Carbon Black Suppliers Strategic Positioning and Leadership Quadrant:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/specialty-carbon-black-leadership.aspx

Lucintel Leadership Quadrant of Conductive Filler Suppliers - 2019:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/lucintel-leadership-quadrant-of-conductive-filler-2019.aspx

Lucintel Leadership Quadrant of Antimony Trioxide Suppliers - 2019:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/lucintel-leadership-quadrant-of-antimony-trioxide-2019.aspx

Lucintel Leadership Quadrant of Recovered Carbon Black Suppliers - 2019:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/lucintel-leadership-quadrant-of-recovered-carbon-black-2019.aspx

Lucintel Leadership Quadrant of Zinc Stearate Suppliers - 2019:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/lucintel-leadership-quadrant-of-zinc-stearate-2019.aspx

Lucintel Leadership Quadrant of Microsphere Suppliers - 2019:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/lucintel-leadership-quadrant-of-microsphere-2019.aspx

Lucintel Leadership Quadrant of Talc Suppliers - 2019:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/lucintel-leadership-quadrant-of-talc-2019.aspx

Lucintel Leadership Quadrant of Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Suppliers - 2019:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/lucintel-leadership-quadrant-of-organophosphorus-flame-retardant-2019.aspx

Lucintel Leadership Quadrant of Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Flame Retardant Suppliers - 2019:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/ath-flame-retardant-leadership.aspx

Lucintel Leadership Quadrant of Coating Additive Suppliers - 2019:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/lucintel-leadership-quadrant-of-coating-additive-2019.aspx

Lucintel Leadership Quadrant of Fuel Additive Suppliers - 2019:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/lucintel-leadership-quadrant-of-fuel-additive-2019.aspx

Lucintel Leadership Quadrant of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Suppliers -2019:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/ethylene-vinyl-acetate-market-leadership-study.aspx

SOURCE: Lucintel

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589303/Lucintel-Leadership-Quadrant-and-Strategic-Positioning-of-Carbon-Nanotube-Suppliers