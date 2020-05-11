BioPorto announced in its Q120 earnings update that the timeline for submission of its paediatric NGAL Test would be delayed to H220 (from previous guidance of Q220) on account of COVID-19. The planned clinical study to investigate the test for risk assessment of acute kidney injury (AKI) has been put on hold due to the ongoing pandemic. This will also delay the submission of the adult NGAL Test as it was planned to occur after the paediatric submission.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...