PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / Centamin plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSECEY)(TSX:CEE)

Notification of Full Year 2019 Results

for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019

Further to the announcement made on 25 March 2020, the Company confirms that it will publish its financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019 at 07.00 GMT on Monday 18 May 2020.

The Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") will be held on 29 June 2020 with full details to follow with the Notice of AGM.

For more information, please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations +44 (0) 7700 713 738 alexandra.carse@centamin.je Buchanan Bobby Morse Chris Judd Kelsey Traynor + 44 (0) 20 7466 5000 centamin@buchanan.uk.com



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589305/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Notification-of-Full-Year-2019-Results