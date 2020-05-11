Cyber risk analytics specialist CyberCube has launched "Broking Manager" a new software-as-a-service application designed specifically for insurance brokers.

"Broking Manager" facilitates quick and efficient client insight for both generalist and cyber specialist brokers. The product is built to help brokers quantify, understand, and explain to their clients, the sources and financial impact of cyber risk exposure.

This development recognizes that insurance advisors need to be able to educate prospects and clients while demonstrating an understanding of their needs and exposures. Brokers are expected to align clients' goals, budgets, and exposure to the appropriate limits and best-fit carrier policies. With cyber risk, this means understanding the types of scenarios that may cause financial loss and the costs that would drive losses. Knowing where a client can increase or cut back on premium dollars while still hitting their coverage goals is imperative to helping them optimize their budget.

Broking Manager empowers brokers to instantly produce a cyber financial loss report on millions of companies, while providing rich information to help brokers articulate their clients' cyber exposure. It does so by leveraging advanced models that draw on data from a large number of sources including behind the firewall and perimeter scan data, historical incidents and losses, and firmographic data. The product offers a stream-lined approach to generating the financial exposure impact of client-specific security and business practices. Brokers can also leverage the product to educate clients on potential loss classes, recent cyber events, and benchmarking of cyber risks against peers.

Oren Schetrit, CyberCube's Director of Product, said: "With Broking Manager we set out to tackle the most fundamental question facing brokers today; what coverages and limits do companies need? We've had considerable interest from the broking community internationally, so we felt the time was right to build and launch this product.

"Brokers play a vital role in helping clients identify and manage risk. Our goal is to empower them to quantify and explain cyber risk exposure to a broad audience without becoming experts in information security. Broking Manager will promote informed conversations that will ultimately lead to better buying decisions."

Ashwin Kashyap, Co-founder of CyberCube and Head of Product and Analytics, said: "Cyber insurance as a line of business is still in its early stages of growth and there is a clear need for a solution to help companies make informed decisions on what they need to buy. As trusted advisors to companies on their cyber insurance purchase, insurance brokers play a very important role in the ecosystem by connecting insurance buyers with carriers. CyberCube has built a solution to enable the growth of the cyber insurance market and support this important segment in the insurance value chain."

Broking Manager is the third product in CyberCube's suite of applications, alongside Portfolio Manager and Account Manager. Portfolio Manager is used by insurers to stress tests portfolios of cyber risks against dozens of cyber-based scenarios. Account Manager is used during the underwriting process itself to provide underwriting teams with a detailed analysis of cyber risk.

About CyberCube

CyberCube delivers the world's leading cyber risk analytics for the insurance industry. With best-in-class data access and advanced multi-disciplinary analytics, the company's Software-as-a-Service platform helps insurance companies make better decisions when underwriting or advising on cyber risk and managing cyber risk aggregation. CyberCube's enterprise intelligence layer provides insights on millions of companies globally and includes modeling on thousands of points of technology failure.

The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and now operates as a standalone company exclusively focused on the insurance industry, with access to an unparalleled ecosystem of data partners and backing from ForgePoint Capital, HSCM Bermuda, MTech Capital and individuals from Stone Point Capital. For more information, please visit www.cybcube.com or email info@cybcube.com

