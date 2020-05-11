Cre8 Enterprise,LLC: Cre8 Sounds: The Next Generation of Wireless

"Established in 2017, Cre8 sounds has the aim of creating high-end audio devices without compromise."

SIGNAL HILL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / Cre8 Sounds, founded in 2017, in Long Beach, California, is best known for making affordable high-quality audio devices. Cre8 Sounds concentrates on delivering superior sound quality in the smallest waterproof wireless Bluetooth earbuds.

Cre8 Sounds was founded with a clear objective: to offer designer quality, completely wireless earbuds that pack a serious punch all while maintaining an affordable price.

Cre8 Sounds have earned quite a reputation for itself within the wireless earbuds market. The company was birthed with the need to change the wireless audio industry. Apart from selling wireless earbuds, they wanted to sell waterproof and dustproof earbuds as well. This need caused a team of great audio engineers and to date, they still keep making waves. They can be said to be pioneers as the next generation of wireless.

In 2018, Cre8 Sounds launched the ENERBAG collection. This collection includes The Ultimate Charging Backpack and a power bank. Whether you're going on an outdoorsy adventure, a business trip, or on your daily commute, the ENERBAG Charging bags will let you carry everything you need with ease and keep your phone fully charged!

The CR8-1 Sport is just the beginning of Cre8 Sounds innovative development of ultra-small Bluetooth earbuds to meet the needs of consumers in today's tech-driven world. The CR8-P1 Sport Wireless Earbuds (premium series) is now smaller than ever with Premium Sound Quality (Connection Version 5), longer battery life, mobile charging case (Now with mobile phone charging capabilities!), 100% Waterproof coating (IPX7 Rating), built-in HD Mic and the most comfortable and secure fit ever. CR8-1 Sport delivers up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge. With our charging case that comes with every pair of earbuds, you will get multiple charges. The pair will now get you over 24 hours of listening time.

The cre8 team spent thousands of hours and tested nearly 100 different drivers with the best audio engineers available to push the boundaries of audio technology to create CR8-P1. They solely believe that superior technology means superior sound.

The Cre8 team just launched the CR8-2 Sport Wireless Earbuds, and it is currently the best seller and always on back-order due to high demand. Also, they have a variety of other models in their product line-up that are popular.

Like the first model, the CR8-2 Sport Wireless Earbuds have been designed to deliver superior sound, except this time, with even clearer audio and deeper bass! A built-in USB port and USB cable for easy charging were added. It was made smaller and lighter to provide comfort and an extra secure fit for even the most intense activities.

Crea8 sounds offer great quality wireless earbuds at an affordable price compared to most other companies. Also, the earbuds have Bluetooth 5.0 and are 100% IPX7 waterproof. Most earbuds out in the market don't have those features and if they do, they are very expensive. They aim to deliver affordable wireless earbuds without compromising the quality of the products.

Established in 2017 with the simple aim of creating high-end audio devices without compromise. Cre8 Sounds focuses on delivering superior sound quality in the smallest wireless earbuds possible. They are based in Los Angeles California and can be reached at Support@cre8sounds.com or visit the website at www.cre8sounds.com

