WKN: A2DJR2 ISIN: SE0009268717 Ticker-Symbol: 7AC 
Frankfurt
11.05.20
09:06 Uhr
0,132 Euro
-0,010
-7,07 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACARIX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACARIX AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2020 | 13:05
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acarix AB: Last patient included in Acarix's exploratory heart failure study SEISMO

Press release
Malmö, Sweden May 11, 2020

Last patient included in Acarix's exploratory heart failure study SEISMO

Acarix AB (publ) today announced that the last patient has been included in the exploratory SEISMO study on a potential heart failure application.

The exploratory clinical heart failure trial SEISMO was initiated in June 2018 to evaluate the possibility of developing an early heart failure detection algorithm. The study, with in total 199 patients at two sites in Denmark, has now included the last patient.

The recording devices used in the SEISMO study are modified CADScorSystems obtaining additional seismocardiographic data.

"In parallel with our core focus on coronary artery disease we are exploring potential applications for which our unique technology might make a difference. Heart failure is an area that has a huge potential* and we are assessing the opportunity of helping patients with early detection based on our acoustic technology.The initial results are expected in the second half of 2020," said Per Persson, CEO of Acarix.

*The Global Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Device Market is expected to grow from USD 8,793.27 Million in 2018 to USD 14,583.58 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.49%.https://www.reportlinker.com/p05871904/Global-Congestive-Heart-Failure-Treatment-Device-Market-Premium-Insight-

For further information, please contact:
Per Persson, CEO, E-mail: per.persson@acarix.com, Phone: +46 73 600 59 90

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on May 11, 2020 at 13.00 CET.

About Acarix:
Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Attachment

  • Acarix_PR_HF study 200511 ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fd5a0a5c-95bc-496d-b385-5599a98daa57)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
