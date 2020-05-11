RYAH Medtech Inc: RYAH & Green Revolution Launch Innovative Plant-based Treatment Experience in Washington

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / RYAH Medtech Inc. ("RYAH" or the "Company"), announced today that its dose-measuring inhaler is now available in the State of Washington, as partner Green Revolution brings the device to dispensary shelves.

"We are thrilled about this development in our partnership with Green Revolution. We are entering a new phase of our existing co-operation with GR, and we're proud to work with a team that shares our mission and philosophy of delivering innovative products for plant-based consumer treatments in the State of Washington. RYAH is looking forward to expanding our connected device and software ecosystem in the US with Green Revolution" says Gregory Wagner, CEO of RYAH.

Green Revolution takes a unique approach to plant-based medicine by offering patients 'experiences' rather than specific strains. Each experience is a blend of multiple, organically grown strains that combine to create a cannabinoid and terpene profile designed to promote a specific state of well-being - i.e., an 'experience.' By offering the dry herb experience product line in RYAH's QR cartridges, Green Revolution patients will have a dose-controlled solution that helps keeps track of which experience and dose works best for their needs, while also providing Green Revolution with the analytics needed to fine-tune current experiences and create new formulations.

"Our mission is to provide people from all walks of life with the highest quality, innovative products and solutions to power their quest to live better, healthier, and more positive lives," commented Leo Shlovsky, Founder and CEO of Green Revolution.

About RYAH Medtech, Inc.

RYAH is a big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant intake industry. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates HIPAA-compliant medical data, which is intended to help clinics, doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is also relevant for growers, dispensaries and Licensed Processors (LPs) to monitor and manage plant strain effects on patients. With a strong IP portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete medical plant lifecycle, from seed to consumption.

About Green Revolution

Green Revolution is a leading producer/processor in Washington State, with a long track record of creating innovative, highly regarded, and critically acclaimed cannabis-based products. Green Revolution's products have received national attention and won a loyal following among consumers in Washington and there are expansion plans for the future: as Green Revolution's own production and distribution started in California in February 2020, they are also looking to include one more state on the list by the end of the year.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation and United States rules and regulation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Sofiya Kleshchuk

Client Relations

+1 917 210 0543

Invest@ryahgroup.com

SOURCE: RYAH Medtech Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589108/RYAH-Green-Revolution-Launch-Innovative-Plant-based-Treatment-Experience-in-Washington