Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Die ersten 100% waren nur der Anfang – diese Aktie kennt noch niemand! Exklusivinterview mit CEO...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N5QP ISIN: US3665051054 Ticker-Symbol: G02 
Tradegate
11.05.20
12:40 Uhr
5,582 Euro
+0,040
+0,72 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GARRETT MOTION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GARRETT MOTION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0766,25814:25
5,9986,14614:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GARRETT MOTION
GARRETT MOTION INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GARRETT MOTION INC5,582+0,72 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.