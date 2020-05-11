KC Wearable Announces Major Partnerships with European Authorities to Combat COVID-19

ROME, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KC Wearable, the leading smart wearable technology and innovation company, has announced major new partnerships with national authorities across Europe, as countries look to move past lockdown. Partnerships with the Italian police and a major airport in Rome have seen the KC Smart Helmet used in Europe for the first time, and conversations are continuing with various public authorities across the continent.

The KC Wearable Smart Helmet provides officials with a unique solution for combatting the spread of COVID-19. The fast-scanning, infrared camera is connected to an AR headset, allowing users to measure people's temperature in real time.

As one of the key symptoms of COVID-19, the fever detection device is an effective way of identifying individuals with the virus. With over 96% accuracy, the KC Helmet can scan up to 13 people at once and 200 people in a minute. Following initial use in China, the KC Helmet has seen now received orders from around the world, with a recent expansion into Europe.

The KC Helmet can connect with 5G CPE hotspots and can be paired with contact-tracing apps, helping to provide a more detailed and accurate overview of the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Jie Guo, Global Head at KC Wearable, said: "We are extremely pleased to be working with authorities across Europe as the continent has looked to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. As we have seen in many countries, the ability to identify the virus is the first step in being able to control it. The KC Helmet allows officials to do just that by providing them with an accurate detection method. The key for us has always been allowing normal life to resume by keeping people safe. The KC Helmet is helping countries achieve this."

About KC Wearable

KC Wearable, is a company with a passion to innovate. Founded by five colleagues with postgraduate degrees from top universities, KC has operations in many different high technology industries including aerospace, communications, artificial intelligence and more.

Over the course of several years, they have built a global community of innovation that has one clear purpose: making the world better for all people. They have brought together companies and technologies across the globe from many different industries who share ideas, technology and vision to achieve this and through our co-operation, they have been able to achieve extraordinary goals ranging from providing connectivity to millions in Southeast Asia to directly saving lives in China.

For more information, please visit https://www.kcwearable.com/enpc/index.html.