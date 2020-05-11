Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2020) - InsuraGuest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ISGI) (OTC: IGSTF) (the "Company"), through its wholly owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary, InsuraGuest Inc. ("ISG"), is pleased to announce the launch of its new $5 million aggregate policy limit for the property and casualty section of its Hospitality Liability coverages offered to InsuraGuest member properties in the hotel and vacation rental sectors.

The new Hospitality Liability and Blanket Accident Only policies become the first line of defense for the member properties. These policies address covered claims from guests and their room occupants at the time of check-in, for a nightly fee, and add a layer of protection for the property on a primary basis, should a guest experience accidental eligible in-room property damage, lost or stolen goods, accidental medical expenses and accidental death and dismemberment up to the policy limits while on property and in accordance with the terms, conditions and limitations of the policies.

"Many policies in this space offer a $1 million aggregate policy limit. We're raising the bar by offering our member properties and up to $5 million in Hospital Liability coverage - one of the largest limits to a policy for the hotels and vacation rentals in the market," states Douglas Anderson, chairman and CEO of InsuraGuest.

InsuraGuest Insurance Agency will administer the ISG Hospitality Liability Policy coverages for hotels and vacation rentals in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The Blanket Accident Only portion of the ISG Hospitality Liability policy is on admitted basis, underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company. C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United State Fire Insurance Company. The Crum & Forster group of companies is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best Company 2019.

InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.

InsuraGuest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ISGI) (OTC: IGSTF), is a software company that utilizes its proprietary insurtech (insurance + technology) platform to deliver digital insurance to its customers. Its first product, InsuraGuest, delivers custom Hospitality Liability coverages to hotels and vacation rentals. InsuraGuest coverages are purchased by the hotels and vacation rental properties, which can address covered claims from guests and their room occupants during their stay.

For more information, visit www.InsuraGuest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

