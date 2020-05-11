Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2020) - Human Unitec International (OTC PINK: HMNU) ("HMNU" or "the company") is growing internationally with MSK Kinesis supplements. HMNU has acquired the exclusive commercial rights for United States, Canada and the e-commerce markets for the natural supplement based on Astaxanthin. Astaxanthin is used for the treatment of respiratory and inflammatory problems caused by infections and uncontrolled viruses.

ASTAXCARE - Natural Supplement

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7062/55609_463cdd6844aef8e9_002full.jpg

Supported by a seasoned executive team HMNU has achieved the following milestones for its MKS Kinesis brand; a) expansion into the North American Market b) active manufacturing of MSK equipment in Italy, c) a global footprint in 6 markets, d) proven formulations and brands, e) diversified brands for medical, health and wellness, f) therapies and supplements and g) development of MSK Kinesis equipment to remedy Thrombosis, Fat Reduction, Sciatica, Lumbago and Fibromyalgia.

Human Unitec International's MKS Kinesis brand has achieved 3 key achievements including: a) MSK Kinesis Therapies for neck and back pain and other ailments b) Astaxanthin ready for distribution and sales c) e-commerce website for online sales.

HMNU International controls key medical product brands include; MSK KINESIS CORP., BIOFINN CORP (exclusive distributor of MSK Kinesis products); green brands include; ENERGY SELCO SRL (Romanian wind energy real estate assets), GRONE Technology (waste management technologies), ECOSMART Technology (carbon emission reduction) and support of human rights for abused women through its MSK Kinesis Foundation.

Copyright May 2020 © Human Unitec International

6 LIBERTY SQUARE, #2328 BOSTON, MA 02109

Tel. +1-917-821-9585 Fax.+1-857-350-3447

Email: Hmnu@gmail.com

https://twitter.com/HMNU_1

www.hmnuinc.com

www.humanunitecinternational.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55609