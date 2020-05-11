Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2020) - Right On Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: RTON), a SEC, fully-reporting company and developer of a broad line of hemp and CBD-based foods, beverages, tinctures and topical products, today has introduced a first in class CBD based hemp cigarette product.





ENDo Tokes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6738/55657_e7078e1db484f93b_001full.jpg

ENDo Tokes are a hemp-based cigarette enriched with CBD that offers a smooth flavored smoke packed with all the benefits that CBD enhanced products has to offer. Smokable CBD products have been proven to offer faster CBD delivery than pills, creams and tinctures. ENDo Tokes are also a healthier alternative to traditional cigarettes because they are tobacco and nicotine free.

Jerry Grisaffi, CEO of Right on Brands, commented, "The main value of hemp cigarettes is faster more enjoyable delivery of CBD and CBG. In minute smokers can feel the effects of high yielding CBD and CBG in our new hemp cigarettes. We are developing specifically blended smokable hemp products targeted to offer relaxation, sleep, energy, and increased focus. We project based on market analysis our new ENDo Tokes product line could be as successful product within 12-18 months after product launch."

A major social media campaign will kick off this summer introducing the CBD based ENDo Tokes brand line of Hemp flavored cigarettes. ENDo Tokes will soon be available in major Convenience stores, Mini Marts, Smoke Shoppe's and corporate online sales. Orders and information about participating retailers near you and us now available on the ENDO Brands website located at: https://endobrands.com//endo-tokes/

About Right On Brands, Inc.:

Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC PINK: RTON) is a Carrollton, TX (Dallas area) based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of Hemp and CBD-based foods, beverages, smokables, oils and topical products for health-conscious individuals. Right On Brands consists of four subsidiaries: ENDo Brands, Humbly Hemp, ENDo Labs and Right On Brands.

Become an ENDo Brands retailer:

If you are a food, beverage or consumer products distributor seeking to sell our high margin product lines of CDB-infused beverages, smokables, hemp-based snack products, or our CBD edibles, oils and topicals please contact sales department.

Jerry Grisaffi or Mike Brown (214) 736-7252

email: info@endobrands.com

Learn more at Humbly Hemp: https://humblyhemp.com/

Learn more at ENDo Brands: https://www.endobrands.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55657