Ehave, Inc Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Psychedelitech, Inc.

Ehave Acquires Psychedelitech, Inc. from ICAN: Israel Cannabis, Once transaction is closed it will make the Incubator that Birthed Psytech it's largest Shareholder.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / Ehave, Inc. (OTC PINK:EHVVF) a provider of digital diagnostic tools to empower mental health professionals, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Psychedelitech ("PsyTech") including PsyTech's two divisions, PsyTech Connect and PsyTech Discovery. PsyTech Connect is the psychedelic community platform for live and virtual conferences and an online portal for psychedelics content. PsyTech Discovery will develop ventures in psychedelic therapeutics and education. PsyTech will become part of Ehave's Mycotopia subsidiary.

To view the full announcement, click here.

Key Takeaways

Ehave, Inc. to acquire Psychedelitech ("PsyTech") including PsyTech's two divisions, PsyTech Connect and PsyTech Discovery. PsyTech Connect is the psychedelic community platform for live and virtual conferences and an online portal for psychedelics content.

PsyTech Discovery will develop ventures in psychedelic therapeutics and education. PsyTech will become part of Ehave's Mycotopia subsidiary.

Through PsyTech's ecosystem, Ehave, Inc. plans to identify and commercialize innovative companies and create synergies between those companies and the research community

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, psychedelics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes meeting privacy and HIPAA & GDPR Compliant. Our main product is the Ehave Dashboard which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insight using Blockchain technology. The Ehave dashboard offers Offline Encrypted Digital Records Empowering Healthcare providers and patients and it's a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform using artificial intelligence to extract deep insights from audio, video and text to improve research with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools.

About PsyTech

PsyTech is building a vibrant community designed to explore psychedelic health and wellness, combat stigma, and accelerate innovation. PsyTech operates two matrix divisions that deliver revenue and build an equity portfolio: PsyTech Connect and PsyTech Discovery. PsyTech Connect is a premier psychedelic community platform for live and virtual conferences and an online portal for psychedelics content. PsyTech Discovery will develop ventures in psychedelic therapeutics and education. Learn more about PsyTech at www.psytech.biz

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company's ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company's products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company's industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company's ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.'s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

For Investor Relations, please contact:

Gabe Rodriguez|

Phone: (623) 261-9046

Email: ir@ehave.com

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Laura Kam

Phone: +972-54-806-8613

Email: laura@kamgs.com

SOURCE: Ehave, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589311/Ehave-Inc-Enters-Definitive-Agreement-to-Acquire-Psychedelitech-Inc