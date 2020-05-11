Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment Of Kim Sablich As Executive Vice President, General Manager Of North America

DUBLIN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced the appointment of Kim Sablich as executive vice president, general manager of North America, effective June 1, 2020. In this role, Ms. Sablich will lead Jazz's newly formed North American regional business structure, including Canada and the U.S., which brings together Medical Affairs, Commercial and Market Access teams for North America to create a strategically-aligned and integrated customer-facing organization. Ms. Sablich will report to Daniel Swisher, president and chief operating officer.

"I'm looking forward to working closely with Kim in this newly created position at Jazz and have great confidence in the value that Kim brings with her strong track-record leading successful product launches within competitive marketplaces and her broad leadership experience across multiple therapeutic areas, as Jazz enters the next phase of growth and expansion of our nearly $2 billion North American region. Kim will complement our strong leadership team as we expand our current business and support key new growth drivers in our commercial portfolio," said Daniel Swisher, president and chief operating officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

"I am thrilled to be joining Jazz at this exciting time for the company with three potential product launches in North America over the next eighteen months," said Kim Sablich. "I look forward to joining the Executive Committee and working with the Commercial, Medical Affairs and Market Access teams in the U.S. and Canada as we focus on delivering essential medicines to patients and supporting our customers through an integrated service model."

Ms. Sablich joins Jazz from Myovant Sciences, where she is Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to Myovant Sciences, Ms. Sablich was Vice President, Primary Care Marketing in the U.S. for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) where she was responsible for revenue forecasts, product strategies and execution plans for a broad portfolio of products: Advair, Breo, Anoro, Incruse, Tanzeum, Levitra, and Trelegy. She earlier served as Vice President, Global Medicines Commercialization in the UK, and before that was Vice President, Vaccines Commercial Strategies. Before joining GSK, Ms. Sablich spent 15 years at Merck where she held positions of increasing responsibility in the commercial organization across sales, product management, consumer marketing, pricing/access, and customer insights/analytics, with a focus on the cardiovascular, respiratory, women's health and vaccines business areas. Ms. Sablich has extensive experience in direct-to-consumer marketing, having led the development of consumer strategies and national multi-channel campaigns for multiple products. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of AllerGenis LLC. Ms. Sablich earned her BA degree in economics from Denison University and her MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases - often with limited or no options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in key therapeutic areas. Our focus is in neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders, and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors. We actively explore new options for patients including novel compounds, small molecule advancements, biologics and innovative delivery technologies. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in more than 90 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

