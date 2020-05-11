Elixxer Ltd.: Little Green Pharma granted manufacturing permit from the Office of Drug Control

LGP granted Manufacture Permit by the Office of Drug Control

LGP plans to commence in-house extraction operations, reducing manufacturing costs and improving manufacturing efficiencies

MONTRÉAL, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixxer Ltd. (TSXV: ELXR) (OTC-QB: ELIXF) (FRA: 2LQA) ("ELIXXER" or (the "Company") is pleased to update that its pharmaceutical medical cannabis partner, Little Green Pharma (ASX:LGP) of Australia, has been granted a new Manufacture Permit over its manufacturing facility by Australia's Office of Drug Control ("ODC").

The Manufacture Permit will allow LGP to manufacture cannabis extracts for supply to holders of Therapeutic Goods Administration ("TGA") GMP manufacturing licences to produce finished medicinal cannabis products. The Company has an exclusive agreement with its TGA GMP-licenced Manufacturing Partner to produce such products. The Permit has been granted until 10 March 2021, which aligns it with the terms of LGP's ODC Medicinal Cannabis and Manufacture licences.

This Permit will enable LGP to commence in-house extraction once the next crop is harvested, resulting in reduced manufacturing costs and improved manufacturing efficiencies.

Commenting on the grant of the Manufacture Permit, LGP Managing Director Fleta Solomon said:

"Receiving this Manufacture Permit gives us the internal capability to manufacture cannabis extracts at our manufacturing premises and is a significant event for Little Green Pharma. We are now only waiting for our expanded ODC Medicinal Cannabis Cultivation and Production Permit which, once granted, will allow us to begin first planting at our expanded cultivation facility and to significantly expand our production operations. This increased production capacity will give Little Green Pharma the ability to meet both Australian and offshore demand for medicinal cannabis products. I look forward to updating the market once our expanded ODC Medicinal Cannabis Cultivation and Production Permit is granted."

About Elixxer Ltd.)

ELXR Ltd. is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ELXR), the US OTC-QB exchange (OTCQB: ELXIF) and the Frankfurt Exchange (FRA: 2LQA).

Through its partners ELXR presently has significant interests in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy and Canada.

About Little Green Pharma)



Little Green Pharma is a vertically integrated medicinal cannabis business with operations from cultivation and production through to manufacturing and distribution.



The Company has an indoor cultivation facility in Western Australia and an exclusive partnership with a GMP-licensed pharmaceutical manufacturer for the production of its own-branded range of medicinal cannabis products.



Little Green Pharma products comply with all required Therapeutic Goods Administration regulations and testing requirements. With a growing range of products containing differing ratios of active ingredients, Little Green Pharma supplies medical-grade cannabis products to Australian and overseas markets.

The Company has a strong focus on patient access in the emerging global medicinal cannabis market and is actively engaged in promoting education and outreach programs, as well as participating in clinical investigations and research projects to develop innovative new delivery systems.

