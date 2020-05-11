Five testing laboratories led by Germany's Fraunhofer ISE have begun a 'round robin' project to test the effects of ultraviolet light on polymer backsheet materials. Initial results indicate a route to accurate accelerated testing of backsheet UV stability over module lifetimes of 20 years-plus.Historically one of the most problematic components within PV modules, backsheets have been observed to degrade in outdoor conditions and, in many cases, to fail completely, leading to major losses for investors and highlighting the importance of comprehensive testing of such materials. The effect of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...