Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: XALL) ("the Company"), a holding company that focuses on acquisition and support of disruptive fintech companies. CEO of the Company, Thomas Nash, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Nash to describe the Company's recent acquisitions. "Just since the beginning of 2020, we've had three acquisitions that we've announced that have or will become wholly owned subsidiaries," shared Nash, adding that Gateway Innovations represents one of these acquisitions. "This is the company that owns the Ghana Cyber City project," he explained. "It's a very large project. It could lead to tens of millions in assets on our balance sheet," said Nash. "This is strategic to us since it gives us a real fintech anchor within Africa - a region that has enormous potential with payment systems and fintech growth."

"In March, we acquired MinervaWorks," said Nash. "This Atlanta-based technology company provides consulting, is also a managed service provider, and has a unique product called The Brick," continued Nash. "The Brick is a sophisticated technology product," he explained, adding that it is easy to use and provides management information. "Essentially, customers plug this device, or a virtual instance of it, into the organization's network and they get a complete inventory of every device accessing the network," said Nash. "With more people working from home in the current environment, this type of appliance is really invaluable to organizations whether they be small, medium, or large."

Nash then shared that the Company announced its third acquisition for 2020 on May 3rd with Intel365. "This is a corporate intelligence and background screening company," said Nash. "This strategic acquisition is expected to close on May 15th, and is particularly timely," he continued, referring to the challenges and resulting opportunities of the COVID-19 pandemic. "There will be many people being rehired, displaced, and hired by different businesses, and the strain on HR departments is going to be tremendous," said Nash. "Intel365 will make those processes easier, more efficient, and more intelligent to find the right person for the right job."

Jolly then asked about the Company's process for sourcing and vetting acquisitions, especially in regards to the current conditions. Nash explained that the pandemic has made it difficult to operate their business as usual, but that they have been fortunate enough to have their staff work from home while maintaining productivity. "Our network of contacts was able to source and target companies with like-minded leaders, as well as products and services that would complement our vision and add value to the existing customers, and of course value to our company and shareholders."

The conversation then turned to the Company's developments with blockchain and tokenization. "We continue to develop our X2X blockchain-based platform for financial transaction reconciliation," said Nash, before sharing the platform's numerous capabilities. "More recently, Xalles also has the opportunity to partner with companies providing security token offering services or 'STO'," he explained. "Tokenization is really the process of recognizing the securitization of real-world assets using tokens on a blockchain," said Nash. "Imagine having a fundraising mechanism for private or public companies that does not dilute the existing shareholders. This will be a nice complement to some of the other fundraising techniques already available."

"Our ultimate vision is for us to create an Xalles or X2X related token that could be traded on multiple global exchanges and support eCommerce platforms, eProcurement platforms, and other types of consumer and business reward platforms," said Nash.

To close the interview, Nash shared that despite 2020 being both challenging and unusual, the Company has remained on track for its key financial goals this year, which are to meet or exceed four million dollars in revenue and have profitability on a yearly basis. "We're going to achieve that through acquisitions that are accretive and value-added, and making sure that we keep all of the people associated with the company, whether they be employees, contractors, consultants, or partners, healthy at the same time," closed Nash.

About Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on acquisition and support of disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks targets in which it can partner with or acquire to accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places an emphasis on leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams. For more information visit: http://Xalles.com

