Innovest Global Inc.: Innovest Global Provides Update on Acquisition Plans

Integration of Six Acquisitions in 2019 Establishes the Foundation for Next Season of Growth with Four New Acquisition Targets Representing Additional $35 million in Pro-Forma Revenue

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCSSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:IVST), a diversified industrials company, has signed Letters of Intent to acquire three businesses, and is pursuing a fourth acquisition target. If closed, these acquisitions would position Innovest to achieve more gross profit than ever before, while SEC registration and uplist to the OTCQB market are simultaneously pursued. Acquisitive growth created Innovest and organic growth demonstrated management's ability as operators. Now, new acquisitions will scale the company, add gross profit, and put the company in a position to grow meaningfully.

The four companies under consideration by Innovest:

Represent combined 2019 annual revenue over $35 million, gross profit over $10 million and net income over $5 million.

Include businesses that Innovest management has experience operating that could be streamlined by sharing certain overhead elements.

Consider the impact of COVID-19 by proceeding slowly toward expected closings in the fourth quarter 2020.

"We are very excited to return to growing and partnering with wonderful people that provide amazing products and services to customers," said Dan Martin, Innovest's founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "The COVID-19 pandemic has created an intriguing M&A climate, with owners of strong businesses carefully considering the future. Many are flexible, interested in diversifying their personal risk, and open to creative structures that are sensitive to the destabilized equity and debt resources that typically fuel these transactions but are currently uncertain. This current acquisitive environment plays to our strengths and our past successes. We love unique, common sense approaches to acquisition structures that achieve the objectives of all parties and create value."

The Company plans to release the 2019 financial results later this week.

About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:IVST) is a diversified industrial company applying technology and innovation to provide value-added solutions across multiple business markets. Innovest Global builds long-term shareholder value by acquiring established industrial businesses on favorable terms, realizing synergies and achieving organic growth through investments in innovative technology and business systems. For more information, please click here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Contact:

Indrani Egleston

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Innovest Global, Inc.

440-644-1027

info@innovestglobal.com

ir.innovestglobal.com

Chris Tyson

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

IVST@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Innovest Global Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589277/Innovest-Global-Provides-Update-on-Acquisition-Plans