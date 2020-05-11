JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) ("Patriot" or the "Company") announced today that it will delay its 2020 second quarter earnings release and conference call, previously scheduled for May 11, 2020. The Company will make a further announcement to schedule the date and time of the earnings release and conference call. Patriot expects to issue its earnings release, hold its conference call and file the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q all before May 15, 2020.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; general economic conditions; competitive factors; political, economic, regulatory and climatic conditions; driver availability and cost; the impact of future regulations regarding the transportation industry; freight demand for petroleum product and levels of construction activity in the Company's markets; fuel costs; risk insurance markets; pricing; energy costs and technological changes. Additional information regarding these and other risk factors and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is engaged in the transportation business. The Company's transportation business is conducted through Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc. which is a Southeastern transportation company engaged in the hauling of liquid and dry bulk commodities.

Contact:

Matt McNulty

Chief Financial Officer

904/858-9100

SOURCE: Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589318/Patriot-Transportation-Holding-Inc-to-Delay-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call