DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd / Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 03.06.2020 in Qingdao City mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG 2020-05-11 / 15:06 Bekanntmachung gemäß §121 AktG, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Qingdao City, China ISIN D-Shares: CNE1000031C1 ISIN A-Shares: CNE000000CG9 hereby invites all holders of D-Shares (D-Shareholders) to attend the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 2020 (the 'General Meeting') on Wednesday, 3 June 2020 at 14:30 (CST) (08:30 CEST) at Haier University, Haier Industrial Park, No.1 Haier Road, Laoshan District, Qingdao City, China. I. *Agenda Items* 1. *2019 Final Financial Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.* The Board of Directors of the Company and the Board of Supervisors of the Company have considered and approved the _2019 Final Financial Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd._ on 28 April 2020. For details, please refer to Section XII of the _2019 Annual Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.,_ published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange under http://www.sse.com.cn/assortment/stock/list/info/announcement/index.shtml?prod uctId=600690 (in Chinese) and on the Company's website under https://smart-home.haier.com/investor_relations_en/ggyxw/ (in English). The Final Financial Report is submitted to the Annual General Meeting of the Company for consideration and approval. 2. *Report on 2019 Annual Report and its Summary of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.* Pursuant to the requirements of Article 68 of the _Securities Law_ and the relevant requirements of the _Regulation on the Preparation of Information Disclosure Contents and Formats of Information Disclosure by Listed Companies No. 2 - Contents and Formats of Annual Reports (Revised in 2017)_, on 28 April 2020, the Board of Directors has carefully studied and reviewed the 2019 Annual Report of the Company and came to the opinion that: (i) The Company operates in strict compliance with the accounting system for business enterprises. The 2019 Annual Report gives a true account of the financial position and operating results of the Company for the year. (ii) The _2019 Auditor's Reports of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. _issued by the Shandong Hexin Certified Public Accountants LLP is true and fair. The Board of Directors warrants that the information contained in the 2019 Annual Report is true, accurate and complete, and that there are no false or misleading statements contained in or material omissions from the report. The members of the Board of Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in the report. Furthermore, on 28 April 2020, the Board of Supervisors has carefully studied and reviewed the 2019 Annual Report of the Company and came to the opinion that: (i) The preparation and audit procedure of the 2019 Annual Report and its summary of the Company are in compliance with the laws, regulations and relevant provisions of _Articles of Association_. (ii) The content and form of the 2019 Annual Report and its summary of the Company are in compliance with the relevant provisions of the China Securities Regulatory Commission and Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the information contained can accurately and objectively reflect the financial position and operation result of the Company during the reporting period from all aspects. (iii) Before arriving at this opinion, no person participating in preparation and audit of the 2019 Annual Report had been found acting in breach of the rules of confidentiality Therefore, the Board of Supervisors promises that there are no false or misleading statements contained in or material omissions from the information contained in the _2019 Annual Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd._ and each member jointly and severally accepts full responsibility for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the information therein. For details, please refer to the _2019 Annual Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd._, published on the Company's website under https://smart-home.haier.com/investor_relations_en/ggyxw/ The Report on 2019 Annual Report is submitted to the Annual General Meeting of the Company for consideration and approval. 3. *Work Report of the Board of Directors in 2019 of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.* The Board of Directors of the Company has considered and approved the _Work Report of the Board of Directors in 2019 of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd._ on 28 April 2020. For details, please refer to Section IV of the _2019 Annual Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd_., published on the Company's website under https://smart-home.haier.com/investor_relations_en/ggyxw/ The Work Report of the Board of Directors in 2019 is submitted to the Annual General Meeting of the Company for consideration and approval. 4. *Work Report of the Board of Supervisors in 2019 of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.* The Board of Supervisors of the Company has considered and approved the _Work Report of the Board of Supervisors in 2019 of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd._ on 28 April 2020. For details, please refer to Section I of the _Announcement on Resolutions of the 7th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Supervisors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd_., published on the Company's website under https://smart-home.haier.com/investor_relations_en/ggyxw/ The Work Report of the Board of Supervisors in 2019 is submitted to the Annual General Meeting of the Company for consideration and approval. 5. *2019 Internal Control Audit Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.* The Board of Directors of the Company and the Board of Supervisors of the Company have considered and approved the _2019 Internal Control Audit Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd._ on 28 April 2020. For details, please refer to the _2019 Internal Control Audit Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.,_ published on the Company's website under https://smart-home.haier.com/investor_relations_en/ggyxw/ The Internal Control Audit Report is submitted to the Annual General Meeting of the Company for consideration and approval. 6. *Proposal of Profit Distribution in 2019 of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.* The Board of Directors of the Company and the Board of Supervisors of the Company have considered and approved the _Proposal of Profit Distribution in 2019 of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd._ on 28 April 2020. The 2019 Profit Distribution Proposal prepared by the Company is to distribute the cash dividend of RMB 3.75 (tax included) to all shareholders for every 10 shares based on the total share capital on the registration date when the distribution plan is implemented in the future. The remaining reserved profits of the Company will be mainly used for project construction, foreign investment, R&D investment and daily operations related to the Company's principal business and therefore to maintain sustainable and stable development and to bring more benefits for investors. For details, please refer to _Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Announcement on Proposal of Profit Distribution in 2019_, published on the Company's website under https://smart-home.haier.com/investor_relations_en/ggyxw/ The proposal is submitted to the Annual General Meeting of the Company for consideration and approval. 7. *Proposal on Renewing Engagement of Accounting Firm of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.* The Board of Directors of the Company has considered and approved the _Proposal on Renewing Engagement of Accounting Firm of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd._ on 28 April 2020. For details, please refer to the _Announcement on Renewing Engagement of Accounting Firm of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.,_ published on the Company's website under https://smart-home.haier.com/investor_relations_en/ggyxw/ The proposal is submitted to the Annual General Meeting of the Company for consideration and approval. 8. *Proposal on Estimation on Day-to-day Related-party Transaction in 2020 of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.* The Board of Directors of the Company and the Board of Supervisors of the Company have considered and approved the _Proposal on Estimation on Daily Related-party Transaction in 2020 of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd._ on 28 April 2020. For details, please refer to the _Announcement on Estimation on Daily Related-party Transaction in 2020 of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.,_ published on the Company's website under https://smart-home.haier.com/investor_relations_en/ggyxw/ The proposal is submitted to the Annual General Meeting of the Company for consideration and approval. 9. *Proposal on Prediction on Providing Guarantees for Subsidiaries in 2020 of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.* The Board of Directors of the Company and the Board of Supervisors of the Company have considered and approved the _Proposal on Prediction on Providing Guarantees for Subsidiaries in 2020 of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd._ on 28 April 2020. For details, please refer to the _Announcement on Prediction on Providing

