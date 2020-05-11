Alvarium Investments, ("Alvarium") the independent advisory, investment management firm and multi-family office, today announces the appointment of Nancy Curtin as Group Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Partner and Head of Investment Advisory. She will also join the Company's operational and executive boards.

Ms. Curtin has over 20 years' experience holding senior roles in wealth and institutional asset management, private equity and hedge fund investing. She was formerly Chief Investment Officer and Head of Investments at Close Brothers Asset Management, where from 2010 she was responsible for driving a £13 billion investment business.

From 2002 to 2010, she was Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Fortune Asset Management, the UK-based hedge fund and long-only institutional advisory business, (owned by Close Brothers Group from 2006). Her previous roles also include Managing Partner and Independent Investment Adviser of Internet Finance Partners, a specialist venture capital business of Schroders plc, based in London and New York, as well as senior roles in institutional investment management as Head of Global Investments-Mutual Funds for Schroders and Head of Emerging Markets for Baring Asset Management. She is also a non-executive director of a US public board focused on private equity real estate with an increasing focus on digital infrastructure.

Ms. Curtin succeeds Neil Beaton, who has served as CIO since 2011, when he led a management buyout of Deloitte's Investment Advisory business, of which he was the partner in charge. Neil will remain in a full-time position as a Partner of Alvarium, client relationship manager and member of the Investment Committee.

Ms. Curtin's hire is part of Alvarium's long-term plan to expand its investment leadership team, reflecting recent international growth and continued sector consolidation. The change will allow Neil to be completely client focused as Nancy takes on the responsibility of managing the investment teams globally. Ms. Curtin will be reporting to Alexander de Meyer, CEO of Alvarium.

Alexander de Meyer, CEO of Alvarium, said: "We are delighted to welcome Nancy to Alvarium. She brings exceptional and unrivalled experience to our multi-asset investment strategy. Nancy will play a pivotal role in shaping the future growth of the firm, as we continue to scale our global footprint."

Nancy Curtin, CIO of Alvarium, said: "Alvarium redefines the modern family office, providing ultra-high net worth clients and families with access to independent financial advice and investment management. In a time of increasing volatility, I am excited to be part of a firm that can offer the full spectrum of public and private markets to achieve client objectives as well as offering clients access to a global network of powerful co-investment and collaboration opportunities, particularly in the coveted areas of real estate and innovation and technology investments. Joining a business that has such an impressive global growth trajectory is an exciting step and I look forward to helping the business grow and innovate throughout the next phase of its development."

Neil Beaton, Partner and Member of the Investment Committee, said: "I am very pleased that Nancy is joining us to take on the role of Group Chief Investment Officer. Nancy has a great deal of experience and will be invaluable in helping us to drive our business forward. I am very much looking forward to working with Nancy, continuing as a member of the Alvarium Investment Committee, focusing on my clients and growing the value of their investments in the future."

