Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) has received numerous questions over the previous two months regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic's impact on the corporate and project finance and infrastructure (CPF&I) sectors.

This report focuses on KBRA's European portfolio and provides key considerations that we look for in our rated CPF&I universe.

In addition, KBRA reviews the sectors and entities that are most at risk, as well as some of the mitigants available that certain rated entities have at their disposal. The potential impact of force majeure on credit quality as well as force majeure mitigants is also addressed.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Questions Regarding the Impact on Project Finance Infrastructure

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Corporate Risk: 12-Month Outlooks by Sector

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005628/en/

Contacts:

Analytical



Karim Nassif, Director

+353 1 588 1245

knassif@kbra.com



Garret Tynan, Senior Director

+353 1 588 1235

gtynan@kbra.com



Lauren Webb, Associate Director

+1 (646) 731-2430

lwebb@kbra.com



Andrew Giudici, Senior Managing Director

+1 (646) 731-2372

agiudici@kbra.com



Business Development



Mauricio Noé, Senior Managing Director Head of Europe

+44 777 193 6570

mnoe@kbra.com