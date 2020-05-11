German production equipment provider Schmid and Saudi chemical group Sabic are planning to begin activities at a new factory in Saudi Arabia, with production being expected to begin in 2021.German manufacturing equipment provider Schmid Group and Nusaned Investment, a unit of Saudi chemical company Sabic, which is, in turn, a subsidiary of the Kingdom's oil giant Saudi Aramco, have joined forces to develop a 3 GWh redox flow battery production facility in Saudi Arabia. The consortium, which also comprises RIWAQ Industrial Development Company, an investment firm based in Saudi Arabia, is planning ...

