Newswire's VP GT Program Cuts Distribution Costs to PR Agencies and Market Research Companies During the COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / ????The effects of COVID-19 has sent many businesses across nearly every modern industry into a frenzy. While executives scramble to organize work-from-home schedules, manage clientele, and support day-to-day operations, marketing directors find themselves tasked with the difficult challenge of continuing PR and brand awareness campaigns during the crisis.

After developing a comprehensive understanding of the essential components necessary for public relations, marketing, and market research companies to successfully launch a campaign, Newswire created the Value Pack Guided Tour (VP GT). The VP GT aims to help these companies enhance their PR campaigns through a high-tech, high touch approach. With an expert team of Newswire Campaign Managers at the helm, the Newswire team looks to offer quality consultative services to PR agencies and marketing professionals to help guide them through the development of their messaging during the pandemic.

Newswire's VP of Earned Media Strategy Charlie Terenzio was featured in a PRWeek.com article covering the role of newswires during the pandemic. In the piece written by Natascha Bach, Terenzio touched on his team's adjusted approach to account for the ongoing global health crisis.

"Newswire is putting additional emphasis on reaching out to our customers to understand how they are impacted and how we may be able to help them to get through this uncertain time," said Terenzio.

With PR and marketing firms working rapidly to meet the needs of their clients in various industries, many professionals in the space are seeking assistance with every phase of their press release distribution and outreach campaigns.

"To put it simply, the current state of the global workforce is nothing short of unprecedented," said Erik Rohrmann, Newswire's Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President. "PR firms, marketing agencies, and related communications-based organizations are feeling the pressure from their clients who are all looking to stay relevant and retain customers during this difficult time."

Newswire's Campaign Managers act as extended team members to help PR agencies and market research companies handle the creation of media lists, formatting, and submitting PR campaigns. Having an expert campaign manager navigate the Newswire platform saves both time and resources, resulting in a greater return on overall media spend. The VP GT also offers Newswire's software as a service included with the bundle of press releases, as well as add-ons such as extra words, images, and links at no additional costs.

"Learning to use a PR platform takes time and resources away from agency or market research company's day when they can be focusing on more important outreach and client-facing responsibilities," said Charlie Terenzio, VP of Earned Media at Newswire. "Giving our VP GT customers access to our platform through a campaign manager helps reduce costs and facilitate a smoother campaign process not to mention increase production."

Purchasing additional software to maximize the use of campaigns quickly adds up. Through the VP GT, software is bundled with bulk press releases, allowing agencies and market research companies to gain limited access. Full access is granted to their assigned campaign manager, who gives the companies a report of the analytics of each campaign to create continued improvement for future campaigns based on the results.

Terenzio said, "This cost-effective option is a great way for agencies and market research companies to launch successful campaigns without breaking the bank. The peace of mind knowing a campaign manager is readily available to create a targeted media list and set up a PR launch is priceless."

The VP Guided Tour offers agencies a wide array of price points and distribution networks. Competitively priced for less than 3 cups of coffee a day, the agency selects the number of annual distributions they need to satisfy their clients' needs and pay for release services on a monthly basis for the 12-month term. Each distribution as part of the guided tour includes unlimited words, images and links and also includes four custom-built media lists. Agencies can choose between five different distribution networks including Digital, Digital Plus, State, National, Global or Financial which include distribution to Google News, Yahoo News and AP.

To learn how you can save time, money and effort with your press release campaigns, visit the VP GT page for more information. With its flat-fee predictable pricing and unlimited words, you can stay within budget and expand your messaging.

