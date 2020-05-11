As a part of its new article series that analyzes COVID-19's impact across industries, Quantzig, a premier analytics services provider, today announced the completion of its recent article 'How Supply Chain Analytics can Help Streamline Inventory Lifecycle

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

The benefits of supply chain management Why businesses should leverage supply chain management solutions to reduce wastes and improve accuracy of orders

"Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 induced supply chain disruptions, the global supply chains will require restructuring to ensure business goals and objectives are met," says a supply chain analytics expert at Quantzig

New technologies coupled with skyrocketing datasets can impact the supply chain consistently. As a result, companies find it difficult to have a flexible and transparent supply chain. Also, ensuring compatibility throughout the supply chain is not an easy task for organizations. But supply chain analytics can help deal with all these issues effectively. It can offer actionable insights into the potential risks in inventory management and mitigate them by analyzing scenarios.

How Supply Chain Analytics Transform Inventory Management

1: Reduce inventory costs through smart demand sensing

2: Optimize production plans

3: Enhance logistics functioning

Quantzig's supply chain analytics approach is not a one-stop solution for all, but a solution that is customized for your organization. We provide a framework that comprises different supply chain analytics solutions and helps in solving end-to-end supply chain issues.

At Quantzig, we analyze the current business scenario using real-time dashboards to help global enterprises operate more efficiently. Our ability to help performance-driven organizations realize their strategic and operational goals within a short span using data-driven insights has helped us gain a leading edge in the analytics industry. To help businesses ensure business continuity amid the crisis, we've curated a portfolio of advanced COVID-19 impact analytics solutions that not just focus on improving profitability but help enhance stakeholder value, boost customer satisfaction, and help achieve financial objectives.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

