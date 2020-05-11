A premier analytics solutions provider, Quantzig, has announced the completion of its latest predictive data analytics for a leading food delivery company. This success story offers comprehensive insights into the solutions and analytical methodologies that helped the client drive growth and 45% increase in sales

Predictive data analytics plays a vital role in helping food delivery companies offer personalized recommendations based on the customer's food habits and preferences. It also helps them analyze their order history and curate a personalized menu with new dishes that they are most likely to try.

The Business Problem: Founded in 2012, the client is one of the world's leading online food ordering and delivery platforms. Based out of Austria, the company has over 100+ restaurants and retails chains associated with its brand name. The client was looking to leverage predictive data analytics to analyze historic sales and customer data sets to understand its sales processes and customer needs. Though the food delivery firm had an on-premise business intelligence (BI) solution to analyze data sets and generate reports, their siloed data management system posed several challenges that curtailed its ability to do so.

"Predictive data analytics solutions that leverage data mining techniques can help predict the demand for their services based on user interests and online journey" says a predictive analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered: Quantzig's predictive data analytics solutions helped the client deploy a custom-built solution to gain insights into customer preferences and market trends. The engagement consisted of three phases each of which played a crucial role in collecting, segmenting, and analyzing their business data.

Quantzig's predictive analytics solutions helped the client to:

Gain real-time insights to boost sales

Provide personalized recommendations

Increase sales by 45%

Improve data management ability

Quantzig's predictive analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Quantifying product demand

Enhancing business efficiency for doof delivery companies

