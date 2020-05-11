As a part of its healthcare provider analytics article series, Quantzig, a premier analytics services provider, today announced the completion of its recent article - 'How Patient Analytics is Revolutionizing the Healthcare Sector

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

The benefits of patient analytics Why healthcare providers should leverage patient analytics to understand the market

patient analytics

Patient analytics the next big idea in the healthcare sector, provides sharp and to the point views of clinical, demographic, and financial data. Tailored to meet the specific requirements of an organization, this decision-support tool enhances the entire patient care process. Rather than being a one-time solution, patient analytics thus delivers ongoing intelligence through data visualization and reporting. At Quantzig, we analyze the current business scenario using real-time dashboards to help global enterprises operate more efficiently. Our ability to help performance-driven organizations realize their strategic and operational goals within a short span using data-driven insights has helped us gain a leading edge in the analytics industry. To help businesses ensure business continuity amid the crisis, we've curated a portfolio of advanced healthcare provider analytics solutions that not just focus on improving profitability but help enhance stakeholder value, boost customer satisfaction, and help achieve financial objectives.

Request a FREE demo

"These days it is quite common for healthcare solutions companies to adopt electronic health records (EHR) so as to speed up their processes and optimize their spend expenses. Through patient analytics, these organizations gain faster, more appropriate choice of treatments leading to better results for the patients," says a patient analytics expert at Quantzig.

Benefits of Patient Experience Analytics

Understanding market dynamics

Targeted marketing

Enhance service lines

Better operations

Improve overall healthcare services

Many in the healthcare sector have accepted the important role of data in better patient diagnosis and improving overall health services. This data can be gathered only if the organization uses tools like predictive analytics, patient analytics, and big data.

Quantzig's Healthcare Analytics Capabilities Include:

Clinical trial reporting and analytics Pharmacovigilance analytics Drug pricing and promotion Patient analytics

healthcare provider analytics solutions

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

