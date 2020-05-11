Randstad's Tania de Decker to Speak at ABSL's EMEA Online Debate

Randstad Managing Director will discuss current landscape of region's business services sector

ATLANTA, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions provider Randstad Sourceright today announced that Tania de Decker, managing director of global strategic accounts for Randstad Enterprise Group, will be a featured speaker at the Association of Business Service Leaders (ABSL)'s "EMEA's Business Services Landscape" online debate on May 12.

The debate will feature expert insights on the second edition of ABSL's "EMEA's Business Services Landscape Report," which analyzes the landscape of the business services sector in 18 different countries, including macroeconomic indicators and key data for the sector regarding the labor market, payroll costs and office space.

"I'm excited to be part of this timely discussion on the critical issues facing the business services sector in EMEA and to collaborate with my colleagues on how to address those challenges," said de Decker. "The current business environment has been dramatically changed by the pandemic, and it will be highly relevant to speak to other leaders about how we move forward in the new world of work."

De Decker is managing director of global strategic accounts for Randstad Enterprise Group where she works with Fortune 500 companies to develop and implement processes that improve and drive recruitment and retention solutions. She is also responsible for designing and implementing customer strategies on a global level and liaising with all local operating companies within the Randstad Group.

Randstad, which has a presence in 28 countries in the EMEA region, submitted data from its Talent Trends Report - which surveyed more than 800 C-suite and human capital leaders and 1,700 working professionals across 17 markets around the world - to be included in ABSL's 2020 EMEA report. Randstad also had full responsibility for the HR landscape section of the report, content based on statistical data and local expertise from Randstad and partner organizations.

Founded in 2009, ABSL is a leading organization representing business services in Poland that brings together shared service centers (SSCs), business process outsourcing (BPO), information technology outsourcing (ITO) and Research & Development (R&D) centers. The organization represents 200 of the largest companies, like Accenture, Amazon and Google and sets the standards and directions for growth in the industry.

For more information about the debate as well as to register, click here .

About Randstad Sourceright

Randstad Sourceright is a global talent solutions leader, driving the talent acquisition and human capital management strategies for the world's most successful employers. We empower these companies by leveraging a Human Forward strategy that balances the use of innovative technologies with expert insights, supporting both organizations and people in realizing their true potential.

As an operating company of Randstad N.V. - the world's leading global provider of HR services with revenue of € 23.7 billion - Randstad Sourceright's subject matter experts and thought leaders around the world continuously build and evolve our solutions across recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services programs (MSP) and total talent solutions. In 2019, Randstad helped more than 2 million candidates find a meaningful job with one of our 280,000 clients in 38 markets around the world and trained and reskilled more than 350,000 people. Read more at randstadsourceright.com

