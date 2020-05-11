Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Director Dealing

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69





Director Dealing

11 May 2020



In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), the Company hereby announces that on 11 May 2020 the Company was notified that Mr. Philip Ehrmann (Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company) had purchased:

21,200 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company on 11 May 2020 at a price of £1.922199 per Ordinary Share.

Following this purchase, Mr Ehrmann now holds 50,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.



Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001