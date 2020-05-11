Anzeige
Montag, 11.05.2020
Die ersten 100% waren nur der Anfang - Exklusivinterview mit CEO...
11.05.2020 | 18:34
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

London, May 11

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69


Director Dealing
11 May 2020

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), the Company hereby announces that on 11 May 2020 the Company was notified that Mr. Philip Ehrmann (Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company) had purchased:

21,200 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company on 11 May 2020 at a price of £1.922199 per Ordinary Share.

Following this purchase, Mr Ehrmann now holds 50,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

