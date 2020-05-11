Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Invitation to Q1 2020 presentation

Awilco Drilling PLC's First Quarter 2020 report will be released prior to market opening on Wednesday 13 May 2020. A digital presentation will be held on 13 May 2020 at 11:00 UK timeprior to the meeting. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.
To join the digital meeting, please click this linkor copy and paste the following address into your browser: https://bit.ly/3fEyPXG
Aberdeen, 11 May 2020
For further information please contact:
Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900
Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
