Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Invitation to Q1 2020 presentation

Awilco Drilling PLC's First Quarter 2020 report will be released prior to market opening on Wednesday 13 May 2020. A digital presentation will be held on 13 May 2020 at 11:00 UK timeprior to the meeting. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

To join the digital meeting, please click this link or copy and paste the following address into your browser: https://bit.ly/3fEyPXG

Aberdeen, 11 May 2020

For further information please contact:

Jens Berge, CEO

Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager

Phone: +47 93 42 84 64

Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.