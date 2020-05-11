Douglas GmbH (IRSH) Douglas GmbH: Douglas Group CEO Tina Müller absent for several months due to illness - adding Chief Digital Officer Vanessa Stützle to the Management Board 11-May-2020 / 18:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE _Douglas Group CEO Tina Müller absent due to illness - adding Chief Digital Officer Vanessa Stützle to the Management Board _ Düsseldorf, May 11, 2020. Douglas Group CEO Tina Müller will be absent for the time being as she is undergoing medical rehabilitation following an emergency surgery. At this time, it cannot yet be determined when she will be able to resume her responsibilities as Group CEO. The Douglas Supervisory Board has today appointed Vanessa Stützle as Chief Digital Officer and third member of the Management Board alongside Tina Müller and Douglas Group CFO Matthias Born with immediate effect. As Executive Vice President E-Commerce & CRM, Vanessa Stützle has been responsible for Douglas' online business since January 2018 and additionally for Customer Relationship Management since July 2019. Under her leadership, Douglas' e-commerce has developed into a leading pan-European beauty destination, grown more than 50 percent, and recently successfully expanded into a marketplace platform. Vanessa Stützle and Matthias Born are jointly taking over the tasks of Tina Müller ad-interim. Dr. Henning Kreke, Chairman of the Douglas Supervisory Board, commented: 'The entire Supervisory Board wishes Tina Müller a swift recovery. In these difficult times, we are grateful that Tina Müller has built up a strong management team, so that we can now expand the Management Board with a proven top executive from our own ranks. The Corona crisis emphasizes the strategic importance of the e-commerce business for Douglas.' ABOUT DOUGLAS: Douglas is one of the leading multichannel premium beauty retailers in Europe with about 2,400 stores and a unique e-commerce platform that is currently being expanded into a curated beauty marketplace. The FORWARDBEAUTY strategy defines the path into the future of omnichannel retailing. Already today Douglas is the number one beauty retailer in 26 countries, offering its customers an attractive portfolio of around 55,000 high-quality products from over 750 brands in the fields of perfumery, decorative cosmetics and skin care, as well as nutritional supplements and accessories. Douglas generated sales of 3.5 billion euros in fiscal year 2018/2019. Around 20,000 beauty experts encourage and inspire Douglas customers every day to live their own kind of beauty. PRESS CONTACT: Dr. Julia Sosnizka Head of Corporate Communications Phone: +49 (0) 211 16847-585 E-Mail: j.sosnizka@douglas.de ISIN: XS1251078009, XS1251077373 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 5299009RL189JFHRYU70 Sequence No.: 62923 EQS News ID: 1041333 End of Announcement EQS News Service

